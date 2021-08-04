COVID-19 vaccine

LA city attorney wants vaccine proof requirement for restaurants, bars, gyms

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Will Angelenos soon need to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters? That's what some local officials are pushing for.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer says it's a privilege -- not a right -- to enter a number of businesses, and that's why he wants the city of L.A. to require proof of vaccination for customers who are entering places like movie theaters, restaurants, bars and fitness centers.

Feuer says residents who have gotten vaccinated acted responsibly, and they shouldn't have to worry about getting infected when they go inside establishments.

"Going to places like a restaurant or a bar - those are not necessities of life. Those are privileges. And those privileges should be afforded to people who've taken that public health advice seriously," Feuer said.

New York City recently announced that same requirement, and some local leaders here in SoCal are urging L.A. to follow suit.

Right now, there's no official plan to implement such a mandate.

But the L.A. County Board of Supervisors says it's committed to slowing the spread of the virus -- and is considering all options.

In addition, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said that with COVID cases and hospitalizations rising, nothing is off of the table.

Some local businesses have already made proof of vaccination a requirement to enter their doors.

Last week, the city of L.A. announced it is requiring all city workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. Next week, the county of L.A. will decide whether or not to implement the same requirement for its 100,00 workers.



