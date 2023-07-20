Smash-and-grab burglars target Baskin Robbins, taco joint in La Verne

A pair of smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Baskin Robbins and a taco restaurant in La Verne early Sunday morning.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Baskin Robbins and a taco restaurant in La Verne early Sunday morning.

The La Verne Police Department said they believe the same two suspects targeted the ice cream chain and Don Baja Fish and Tacos at the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Video from inside the Baskin Robbins showed two men smash open a large storefront window and run inside.

Police say the suspects were able to flee before they arrived.

No injuries from either business were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident are urged to contact police at 909-596-1913.