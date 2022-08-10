La Verne softball team wins its opening game in Little League World Series, beats North Carolina 9-2

Greenville, N.C. (KABC) -- La Verne's Little League softball team made history Tuesday by winning their first game in the World Series tournament.

The team of talented girls, representing California, won 9-2 against Pitt County, the host team and North Carolina representative.

La Verne scored nine runs on seven hits while star pitcher Katie Coldiron limited Pitt County to two runs in the opening-round game played in Greenville.

La Verne traveled all the way to North Carolina to make their first appearance in the tournament.

La Verne plays again Wednesday at 4 p.m. against the southeast region representative, Chesterfield, Virginia.

