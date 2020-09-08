Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County
Demonstrators, deputies clash at protest over Dijon Kizzee shooting
Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for El Dorado Fire
Suspect in custody after shooting at CHP officers in Sylmar
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
CA begins sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Show More
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
Video shows smoke fill normally-pristine air at Big Bear Lake
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
SoCal hospital dubs 73-year-old COVID-19 survivor 'miracle man'
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News