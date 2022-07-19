$5,000 reward being offered for information on man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who was one of three charged with attempted murder and robbery following the attempted kidnapping of three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga: https://t.co/1yZQte5r6Z pic.twitter.com/wsBHBvjbcv— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) July 18, 2022
James Howard Jackson, 19, was let out of jail in April, according to booking records, which also show the charges against him were dismissed.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blamed a clerical error for the mistake.
READ MORE: Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released from jail by mistake, prompting LASD search
Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support
Police arrested five people in April in connection with the attack, two of whom were charged as accessories after the fact, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Jackson -- along with 19-year-old Jaylin White and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley - were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.
Lady Gaga's dogs were taken but were returned days later.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has requested the U.S. Marshals Service's assistance to find Jackson. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs about 120 pounds.
Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.
Note: The video above is from a previous report.