Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support

Ryan Fischer posted two pictures of himself recovering in the hospital, one with a breathing tube.
In his post, Fischer described the ambush and his "close call with death," and thanked the public for their messages of support.
"I am still in recovery from a very close call with death," he wrote.
"... the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice."
He also called Gaga's dog, Miss Asia, his guardian angel. She was the only one that escaped the dognapping and he described how she came and laid down by his side as he was bleeding on the ground.
The other two dogs, Koji and Gustav, have since been returned safely.
Fischer also thanked the first responders who saved his life, the neighbors who ran out to help, and Gaga for her support.
Fischer was shot last week as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.
Lady Gaga had offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of the dogs. It is not clear yet if the woman who turned the dogs in would receive the reward.