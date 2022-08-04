Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured after he was released from jail by mistake

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker earlier this year, who remains on the run after he was mistakenly released from jail.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in Hollywood last year was recaptured after he was mistakenly released from custody in April, authorities announced Wednesday.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested without incident following a search warrant on Apricot Drive in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The sheriff's department worked alongside the U.S. Marshals Service in recapturing Jackson after he was erroneously released from custody due to what authorities say was a clerical error.

Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs in Hollywood.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 last month for information leading to Jackson's arrest, saying that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley were all charged in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, shooting of Lady Gaga's longtime dog walker.

Lady Gaga's dogs were taken but were returned days later.

News of the arrest comes on the same day White, 20, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery in the case. He was sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with the robbery plea and a sentence enhancement that another defendant was armed, according to Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee.

City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.