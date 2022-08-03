Galaxy vs. Chivas, LAFC vs. Club América to play doubleheader in first soccer games at SoFi Stadium

An MLS vs. Liga MX double-header is set for Wednesday, with L.A. Galaxy taking on Chivas and LAFC facing off against Club América in the first ever soccer event at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium on Wednesday will turn into the home of soccer as the venue hosts a doubleheader featuring Los Angeles' MLS clubs facing off against two historic Mexican teams in the Leagues Cup Showcase.

LAFC and rival LA Galaxy host Club América and Chivas of Guadalajara, respectively, in the first ever soccer event at the Inglewood stadium.

"We have to do our best. We have to bring a good show to our fans because we're playing in L.A., so we have to try to win," LAFC captain Carlos Vela said.

Both L.A. teams are led by Mexican captains.

Galaxy's captain Javier "Chicharito" Hernández began his professional career with Chivas, the team he's playing against on Wednesday.

The doubleheader will be a taste of next year's Leagues Cup, a tournament between MLS and Liga MX teams.

"It's an important match for the league. It's an important match for, I think, the future of this event," Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. "Again, it's a showcase for the fans that are going to be there."

The matches are also representative of the significance of soccer to L.A. and its intergenerational fan base.