Crews work to rescue LAFD fire truck stuck on muddy, narrow road in Rose Hills neighborhood

ROSE HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews in the neighborhood of Rose Hills near Lincoln Heights Friday evening are working to rescue a fire truck stuck on a narrow, muddy road next to a steep hillside.

The LAFD fire truck was responding to a call regarding a structure fire and became stuck on the muddy road along the side of a hill in the 4200 block of W. Rose Hill Drive at around 5:30 p.m.

At least one wheel of the LAFD fire truck appeared to be hanging off the side of the road, and another truck was getting in position to rescue the vehicle in danger.

There are no reports of injuries at the moment.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyrescuelos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again due to pandemic
Storm brings rare hail to Manhattan Beach
Mudslide blocks Highway 39, traps driver in Azusa
San Bernardino County to conduct COVID vaccine 'super site' event
LAPD shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Van Nuys
Show More
Rewards offered for capture of suspect who shot train operator
Activists against replacing Boyle Heights care facility with apartments
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
Fauci sees COVID-19 vaccine for kids by late spring or summer
White House ASL interpreter under scrutiny for right-wing ties
More TOP STORIES News