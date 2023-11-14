Body of 27-year-old woman found in Laguna Beach; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Laguna Beach after the body of a young San Clemente woman was found over the weekend.

The woman was identified as Tatum Lee Goodwin, 27. Her body was found by a construction worker on Ocean Avenue, near Coast HIghway, on Sunday morning.

Details about the condition in which she was found have not been released, but authorities said the scene was suspicious, according to a press release from the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (949) 497-0369.