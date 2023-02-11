Laguna Beach city manager's home damaged in act of vandalism

The home of Laguna Beach's city manager was smeared with a substance in a disturbing act of vandalism.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach police are investigating a disturbing act of vandalism at the home of city manager Shohreh Dupuis.

Officers found feces or possibly sewage smeared all around the home - including on the house, the mailbox, planters and the stairs.

Laguna Beach's mayor says he was shocked to learn of the incident, saying it will be investigated immediately and thoroughly.

Under her employment contract, Dupuis and the city share ownership of the home.

"This is a shocking personal attack on our city manager at her residence," said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Laguna Beach police at (949)497-0701.