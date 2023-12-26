Section of Laguna Beach closed to swimming after 2,000-gallon sewage spill

One month after a similar closure, a section of Laguna Beach is shut down because of sewage spilling into the ocean.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A section of Laguna Beach remains closed after a line blockage sent thousands of gallons of sewage into the ocean.

The Orange County Health Care Agency closed the coastal area from Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach over the holiday weekend due to the sewage spill. The agency's website indicates the beach remains closed as of Monday night and it isn't expected to reopen until testing confirms it is safe to return to the water.

Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage leaked into the ocean after a blockage of a sewer main in the area.

The new closure came just a month after a much larger sewage spill closed a wider swath of beaches in Laguna. That spill was nearly 95,000 gallons and a two-mile stretch of beach was closed until testing confirmed it was safe to return to the water.