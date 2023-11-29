WATCH LIVE

Stretch of Laguna Beach waters closed to swimmers after 94,500-gallon sewage spill

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 7:55PM
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A section of the Laguna Beach coastline was shut down to swimmers and surfers Wednesday because of a sewage spill.

The Orange County Health Care Agency says around 94,500 gallons of sewage spilled into the water and it was caused by a break in a main sewer line.

The closure covers a stretch of nearly 2 and a half miles, extending from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon, the agency said.

The affected area will remain off-limits to swimmers until the water quality meets acceptable standards.

