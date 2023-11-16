The body of a 27-year-old woman was found in an alley near the Laguna Beach restaurant where she worked, according to friends.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in death of 27-year-old woman in Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman in Laguna Beach, police said.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, was taken into custody in Laguna Hills after the body of Tatum Goodwin was found by a construction worker Sunday morning near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Friends said Goodwin's body was found in an alley in a construction zone behind Carmelita's Restaurant, where she worked. They added that Goodwin had been out for a night of drinks after her shift at work ended Saturday night.

Police said the arrest came after detectives gathered enough information and evidence to identify a suspect.

"Detectives determined this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community," police said in a news release.

Bail for Rojas-Moreno was set at $1 million.

Newport Beach and Anaheim police assisted in the arrest.