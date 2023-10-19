Man arrested after security guard shot, critically injured while sitting inside car in Laguna Hills

A man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a security guard in Laguna Hills was arrested, authorities announced.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a security guard in Laguna Hills was arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the area of Bridlewood Drive and Saddle Rock Place in the Nellie Gail community, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was found shot inside a parked security guard vehicle and was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation led authorities to 32-year-old Matthew Pickens of Laguna Hills, authorities say. Pickens was taken into custody at his home and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities say a search warrant led to the seizure of multiple weapons found inside Pickens' home and vehicle. The weapons will be forensically analyzed to determine if they were used in the shooting, sheriff's officials said.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.