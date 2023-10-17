Man shot in Laguna Hills neighborhood; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a shooting in a Laguna Hills neighborhood left one man injured.

The shooting unfolded near Saddle Rock Place and Bridlewood Drive. Details are limited but according to the sheriff's department, the man was shot at least once and was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting but in an X post, formerly known as a tweet, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said there was no danger to the public and asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

AIR7 HD was above the scene Monday afternoon and captured a large law enforcement presence blocking several streets. It appears a vehicle belonging to a security company was involved somehow. Investigators were seen placing evidence markers around the vehicle.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.