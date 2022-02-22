Homeless population count to resume across LA County after being paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

Collecting data on the number of people who are unhoused translates into funding for programs and services. This week, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority will resume its annual homeless count after last year's was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The count is crucial to get an accurate picture of our homelessness crisis.
The count takes place over the course of three nights, beginning Tuesday in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys. On Wednesday, the volunteers will count in West L.A., Southwest L.A. and the South Bay. And on Thursday, the count goes to Antelope Valley, Metro L.A., and South L.A.
LAHSA estimates that in 2020, 66,436 experienced homelessness countywide, which was the last time the organization conducted the count. That figure increased roughly 12.7 percent from its 2019 count.
Last month, the agency postponed the count during the COVID-19 omicron surge, saying it would help ensure accuracy and safety.
The numbers gathered on Tuesday will be considered a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness.
For the first time, volunteers will use a mobile app to register date instead of writing it down on paper. On Monday, LAHSA tweeted the website theycountwontyou.org, where people can still register to help.