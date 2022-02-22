Homeless in Southern California

Homeless population count to resume across LA County after being paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAHSA to resume counting homeless population across LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Volunteers are set to restart counting the homeless population for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

Collecting data on the number of people who are unhoused translates into funding for programs and services. This week, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority will resume its annual homeless count after last year's was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The count is crucial to get an accurate picture of our homelessness crisis.

The count takes place over the course of three nights, beginning Tuesday in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys. On Wednesday, the volunteers will count in West L.A., Southwest L.A. and the South Bay. And on Thursday, the count goes to Antelope Valley, Metro L.A., and South L.A.

LAHSA estimates that in 2020, 66,436 experienced homelessness countywide, which was the last time the organization conducted the count. That figure increased roughly 12.7 percent from its 2019 count.

Last month, the agency postponed the count during the COVID-19 omicron surge, saying it would help ensure accuracy and safety.

The numbers gathered on Tuesday will be considered a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness.

For the first time, volunteers will use a mobile app to register date instead of writing it down on paper. On Monday, LAHSA tweeted the website theycountwontyou.org, where people can still register to help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiacoronavirus californiahomelesshousingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
LA homeless count to resume Tuesday after COVID prompted delay
LA's Sears building could become 'life rebuilding center' for homeless
LA receives $21 million for Project Homekey permanent housing site
LA councilman offers help to homeless woman seen rummaging in trash
TOP STORIES
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin reported missing in LA area
Lawyer for some CHP officers accused of fraud calls case a witch hunt
Huntington Beach mourns death of officer involved in helicopter crash
Antisemitic flyers found in 2 Orange County neighborhoods
Is it time for another COVID booster shot? SoCal doctor weighs in
Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir
Show More
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
LA Metro reduces bus, rail services due to driver shortage
With decades-long sentence overturned, SoCal man reunites with family
Missing cat reunited with family after 7 years
LAUSD to drop outdoor mandate for students and staff on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News