Lake Arrowhead: Thousands snowed in after winter storm dumps as much as 6 feet of snow

LAKE ARROWHEAD (KABC) -- Thousands of residents in the Lake Arrowhead area were snowed in this weekend due to the unprecedented storm that battered Southern California's mountain communities.

Many residents were trapped by the deep layer of snow and ice for upwards of 24 hours.

Some called it the biggest storm in decades with communities getting up to 6 feet of snow.

Snow plows were slowly working to clear the main roads Sunday morning while working their way to residential areas, forcing some residents to get creative and wade through the deep layer of snow with skies.

"This is the most magnificent storm in the 31 years that I've been here," said Ginny Dunn. "I have never seen North Bay this snowy and untraveled."