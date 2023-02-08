1 killed, 2 others critically injured after driver runs red light and slams into car in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed and two other people were hospitalized in critical condition after a Corvette went through a red light and slammed into another car Wednesday morning in Lake Balboa, authorities said.

The violent collision was reported about 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Balboa and Victory boulevards, an LAPD spokesperson said.

According to police, the Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light and struck a Honda that was heading eastbound on Victory Boulevard.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Corvette and a female passenger were transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The passenger was later said to be awake and talking.

The deceased victim was not immediately identified.

The intersection of Balboa and Victory was closed as an investigation was conducted at the scene.