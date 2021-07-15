Inland Empire Little League team snack bar repeatedly targeted by vandals

By
EMBED <>More Videos

IE Little League team snack bar repeatedly targeted by vandals

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lake Elsinore Little League can't seem to catch a break.

Not only was last year's season wiped out by COVID-19, but they lost use of their lakeside baseball field when a light pole toppled over during a windstorm, causing serious damage.

But their most serious setback occurred recently when their team snack bar was vandalized three times in the span of about a month, causing several thousand dollars in damage.

"Definitely it was malice," said Evan Gonzalez, one of the board members for the Lake Elsinore Little League. "To steal, and destroy what they couldn't steal. They did just that."

Gonzalez says the thief stole drinks, food, refrigerators and three pitching machines valued at $1,800 each. But they also vandalized practically everything else inside the snack bar, including taking their All-Star jerseys and pouring syrup on them.

They also defecated on the floor inside the snack bar.

"It smells horrible," said Gonzalez, who has reported the crimes to Lake Elsinore police.

"It's a setback, but we have a plan," said Gonzalez. "We've already had a lot of people reach out on our GoFundMe page, and local businesses like the Lake Elsinore Storm are offering to donate part of their proceeds this weekend to us."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countytheftbaseballlittle league
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with weapons detained at DTLA federal building
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
Motorcyclist killed in 101 crash near Encino
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case
Officers without guns? One California city gives it a try
Father sought after toddler found dead at South LA motel
Torrance moms protest location of tiny homes for the homeless
Show More
Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Water complex renamed after late LA Councilman Tom LaBonge
George Floyd mural vandalized at Laugh Factory in Hollywood
Search of stolen vehicle in Victorville leads to cache of weapons
More TOP STORIES News