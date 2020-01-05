Lake Elsinore man arrested after 10 pounds of meth, 1 pound of heroin seized from home

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lake Elsinore man was arrested after sheriff's deputies seized a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin from his home.

Authorities initially responded to the home in the 100 block of Kellogg Street after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. But after serving a search warrant, they discovered over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and over one pound heroin, along with a large amount of cash.

The street value for the drugs is estimated to be more than $213,000, according to authorities.

Paul Puga, 49, was arrested for possession of the narcotics with the intent to distribute and was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.
