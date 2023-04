The family of fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun has received a new home, thanks to a charity foundation.

Family of Riverside County deputy killed while on duty gets new home from charity foundation

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun has received a new home.

The department just posted this picture of Calhoun's widow and three kids outside the home.

Deputy Calhoun was killed back in January while responding to a domestic violence call.

The home was given to the family by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides homes to families of fallen first responders and veterans.