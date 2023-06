A driver reportedly shot at and smashed a car with a hammer in a road-rage incident Tuesday morning.

Driver reportedly smashes car with hammer in road-rage incident in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver reportedly shot at and smashed a car with a hammer in a road-rage incident Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in Lake Elsinore on the Indian Truck Trail.

The driver in the car attacked was not hurt.

The suspect driver fled the scene, but police reportedly have their license plate number.

Traffic was backed up on the I-15 northbound in the area.