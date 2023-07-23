Lake Forest councilman faces domestic violence misdemeanors

Benjamin Yu, who represents District 2, was charged on Friday, July 7, with injury on a spouse or co-habitant and false imprisonment, both of which are misdemeanors.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lake Forest councilman is facing charges of domestic violence, according to court records.

Benjamin Yu, who represents District 2, was charged on Friday, July 7, with injury on a spouse or co-habitant and false imprisonment, both of which are misdemeanors.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Yu told City News Service the accuser was not his wife and was someone he knows through mutual friends. He said he is unable to offer further details.

"Let the legal system run its course,'' Yu said. "I strongly believe I am innocent in this case.''

Irvine police arrested Yu for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 11, 2021, and he was charged with two DUI misdemeanor counts in that case.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.