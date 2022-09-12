More than 20 vehicles become stuck in mudslide near Lake Hughes, authorities say

Several helicopters were dispatched to help with rescue efforts, authorities said.

Authorities rescued dozens of drivers Sunday evening after their vehicles became stuck in a mudslide in the Lake Hughes area, according to authorities.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Authorities rescued dozens of drivers Sunday evening after their vehicles became stuck in a mudslide in the Lake Hughes area, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the area near Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads around 5 p.m. Authorities said more than 20 cars became stuck.

Several helicopters were dispatched to help with rescue efforts, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Many parts of Southern California saw rain as remnants of Tropical Storm Kay stayed through the weekend.