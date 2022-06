LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KABC) -- Summer's almost here, which means big crowds at Lake Tahoe. Unfortunately, that also means a lot of trash.That's where a robotic trash picker-upper comes in.It's solar-powered, remote-controlled and works similarly to Roomba vacuum cleaners.It can cover five miles of sand in an hour, collecting trash buried up to four-inches deep.It got a first trial run at Tahoe's Kiva Beach Thursday.The plan is to use it at least once a week throughout the summer.