snow

'Sight to behold': Lake Tahoe to get up to a foot of fresh snow this weekend, warm streak to end in Sierra

By Mike Nicco
SAN FRANCISCO -- Lake Tahoe is about to go from hot to cold in a matter of days.

A new storm system is expected to sweep through the Sierra Nevada, bringing fresh powder to Tahoe this weekend according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

After experiencing a warm streak for more than a week, Nicco says Tahoe could get a good amount of snow.

RELATED: Storm system heading to Bay Area could bring showers, thunderstorms and hail this weekend

"We are talking about going from record highs, near 70, to nearly a foot of snow, starting at around midnight Friday and going through at least the evening hours Sunday," explained Nicco.

Even places in lower elevations like Gold Run and Pollock Pines could see a couple of inches of fresh powder.

"It's definitely going to be a sight to behold -- going from temperatures near 70 to snow in a matter of two days," added Nicco.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoesierraaccuweathersnow totalssnowweekend weatherweatherstormu.s. & worldsierra nevadaforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Southern California ski resorts prepping for new normal in COVID era
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
Mount Baldy opens despite being deemed non-essential business
Local mountains covered in fresh snow, off limits due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Presidency hangs in balance | LIVE
CA Prop. 16 affirmative action measure rejected by voters
Some SoCal stores seeing shortages of toilet paper
Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a CA beach
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LA to let businesses refuse service to maskless customers
Show More
WATCH NOW: Election results and latest updates
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
Prop. 25: California bail-reform measure fails
More TOP STORIES News