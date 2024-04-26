Delayed wildfire season expected cross California as brush clearance inspections begin in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain and snow brought on by an El Niño weather pattern well into the Spring, has meteorologists forecasting another below-normal wildfire season for California.

Accuweather's lead long-range forecaster, Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, warned-don't let your guard down. The opposite extreme, La Niña, is approaching, expected to hit late this summer, bringing with her Santa Ana winds.

"It does look like another below-normal season here in California. The soil moisture is rich. We don't have any drought," Pastelok said, adding, "It could get abnormally dry during the course of the summer season and we could have some smaller fires kicking up during the course of the summer season."

That combined with the lush fuel thanks to above-normal precipitation could be disastrous.

Captain Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Dept. reminded property owners Thursday, May 1 was just days away. That's when brush clearance inspections start for the City of Los Angeles.

Scott said the goal was to have a defensible space to help firefighters save lives and property.

"We'll provide the offense if you'll provide the defense. Give us that defensible space. Clear that vegetation around your home. When you do that and all those ground fuels are cleared, we will put a firefighter between that wall of flame and between your house and we'll save it," Capt. Scott said.

The following requirements apply within 200 feet of any structure:

Trim weeds and grass down to three inches or less,

Trim the bottom third of bushes and bottom six feet of trees.

Maintain a five foot clearance from the roof line and 10 feet from a chimney, fences or roadways.

The first non-compliance fee is $34. The property owner gets 30 days to prepare for a re-inspection, but failing that could cost more than $2,000 when you add up all the administrative, contractor and city fees.