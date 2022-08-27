At least 2 hurt after car crashes, lands upside down in backyard of Lake View Terrace home

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people were hospitalized after a car crashed and landed upside down in a backyard of a home in Lake View Terrace Friday evening.

The solo-car crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Orcas Avenue, according to a traffic incident log.

Footage from the scene showed the car involved in the rollover crash hit a long rock planter just off the road.

Paramedics transported at least two people from the scene.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash. The condition of the people injured is also unknown.

