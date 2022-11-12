LA Lakers host 8th annual Hoops for Troops event for Veterans Day

On Friday, former LA Laker Michael Cooper showed up to support the troops.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and Pechanga Resort Casino held their 8th annual Hoops for Troops event at the Crypto.com Arena to show support for active members of the military on Veterans Day.

This is one of three events leading up to Veterans Day where the team invites 50 active service members to play and learn from a Lakers legend.

"To take a little bit of stress out of their life and help them enjoy is always special for me," Cooper said.

Cooper spent 12 seasons wearing purple and gold from 1978 to 1990.

"There's great energy, everyone's been super welcoming," said Francoise Douala United States Air Force.

All 50 active service members participating in Friday's event were invited back to the Crypto.com Arena at night to watch the LA Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings.

