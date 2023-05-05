Prices for Lakers-Warriors seats in Los Angeles exceeding $500

Seeing the Lakers host the Warriors for Game 3 of their playoff series in Los Angeles will cost a minimum of $500 per person.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hoping to see the Lakers take on the Warriors in person Saturday?

Be prepared to shell out.

Fans who want to marvel at the latest installment of the LeBron James-Steph Curry rivalry playing out in Los Angeles should expect to pay a minimum of $500 per seat, including fees and taxes, according to ticket-seller sites.

And courtside seats, of course, run in the tens of thousands. StubHub was listing some seats at more than $40,000 each.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the Lakers taking a tight Game 1 at the Chase Center by 117-112 and the Warriors hitting back with a 127-100 blowout in Game 2.

Game 3 at Crypto.com arena starts at 5:30 p.m. and - for those who can't afford to go in person - will air live on ABC.

Demand and prices to see the game at the 19,000-capacity Crypto are far higher on average than the first two games at the 18,000-seat Chase Center.

Ticket reseller StubHub says already total sales for Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles are 80% higher than the sales for Games 1 and 2.

"The Warriors and Lakers have not faced each other in the playoffs in over three decades," said StubHub's Adam Budelli. "Combined with the opportunity to see their team at home as they take on the defending champions, the series is seeing incredible demand from Lakers fans."

In fact, Warriors-Lakers now appears to be the most expensive non-finals playoff series on record on at least one ticket-sales platform, TickPick.

The excitement appears to be driven not so much by the history of the two teams as the rivalry of the two stars. James and Curry faced each other in four straight NBA finals from 2015, while James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry has had the best of that matchup, winning three rings in those series.

Game 3 of the Lakers-Warriors playoff series airs Saturday on ABC7 starting with pregame coverage at 5 p.m.