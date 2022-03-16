Video shows thieves smashing car with baseball bats in alleged Lakewood catalytic converter theft

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station, three thefts happened on Saturday, March 5.
On March 5th, 2022, during the early morning hours, three catalytic converter thefts occurred in the City of Lakewood. These thefts occurred within close proximity of each other. Lakewood Station Detectives are investigating. Any info please contact Lakewood Station.— LASD Lakewood (@LKDLASD) March 15, 2022
Investigators say they all occurred in the same area, near the 4500 block of Lomina Avenue.
Video from a Ring surveillance camera posted on YouTube shows a large group pulling up to a home near Lakewood Mall and smashing a resident's vehicle with baseball bats. The person who uploaded the video says they stole a woman's catalytic converter.
In the video, at least six suspects - all seen wearing dark clothing- are seen getting out of two separate vehicles. One of them is seen smashing one of the vehicle's taillights.
The video has since been turned over to Lakewood investigators.
Authorities tell ABC7 crews are now patrolling the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD's Lakewood station.