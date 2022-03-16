car theft

Video shows thieves smashing car with baseball bats in alleged Lakewood catalytic converter theft

Detectives say three catalytic converter thefts happened all on the same night in this area.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives in Lakewood are investigating three catalytic converter thefts that happened all on the same night, and shocking, newly-released surveillance video shows a group of suspects who residents believe may be involved.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station, three thefts happened on Saturday, March 5.




Investigators say they all occurred in the same area, near the 4500 block of Lomina Avenue.

Video from a Ring surveillance camera posted on YouTube shows a large group pulling up to a home near Lakewood Mall and smashing a resident's vehicle with baseball bats. The person who uploaded the video says they stole a woman's catalytic converter.

In the video, at least six suspects - all seen wearing dark clothing- are seen getting out of two separate vehicles. One of them is seen smashing one of the vehicle's taillights.

The video has since been turned over to Lakewood investigators.

Authorities tell ABC7 crews are now patrolling the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD's Lakewood station.

