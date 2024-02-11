1 dead, possible suspect down after shots fired at Texas' Lakewood Church, sources say: LIVE

HOUSTON -- One person is dead and a possible suspect is down after reports of an active shooter at Texas megachurch on Sunday, sources told our sister station, ABC13 Eyewitness News in Houston.

A heavy police presence can be seen surrounding Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in southwest Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an active shooting at the megachurch near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service was about to begin when chaos erupted. A witness told Eyewitness News that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.

"The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus' name," she said. "I was like, 'This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I'm going to do this.'"

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a possible suspect was shot by authorities. There is no immediate word on the condition of that possible suspect.

It is unclear if there is more than one suspect or if anyone else has been detained.

The church, which has an average attendance of 45,000 people, was in the middle of a live stream service when shots could be heard going off in the background.

ABC13 crews were at the church where crowds of people, including children, could be seen evacuating the worship center.

Churchgoers are being told to go to Lifetime Fitness at 1 Healthy Way in the Greenway Plaza area to reunite with families after several were separated amid the havoc.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows a perspective from inside the church when rapid gunfire can be heard, and people begin to scurry.

One man said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when he ran out of the megachurch with his three young daughters. Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired and have not reported any injuries. However, ABC13 sources confirmed one person was killed, and investigators believe three people are involved.

The Houston Police Department warns drivers to avoid the area. As of 3 p.m., the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Edloe Street was closed as authorities continued to investigate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy."

