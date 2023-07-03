WATCH LIVE

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 Freeway in Lakewood

Monday, July 3, 2023 6:51AM
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night on the 605 Freeway in Lakewood.

It happened along the southbound lanes at Carson Street.

All southbound lanes except the far right lane were shut down as the investigation was underway.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was placed into custody.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

