Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend in murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who are both charged with the torture and murder of her 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Heather Barron, 29, and Kareem Leiva, 33, remain jailed in connection with Anthony's death on June 21, 2018. Both appeared in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors contend that the boy was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by his mother and Leiva. The alleged abuse included whipping the child with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to court documents.

The filing states that Anthony's injuries stretched from his head to his toes - bruises, abrasions, cuts and traumatic brain injuries.



Leiva is also accused of being involved in violent conduct and threats while in jail, including an alleged assault against another inmate in July.

RELATED: Attorney, relatives demand criminal investigation of social workers in death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos
EMBED More News Videos

An attorney representing relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died from abuse is demanding a criminal investigation of the social workers involved in the case.


"Today's especially hard for our family, being here, but we're thankful that the DA and his team are working really hard for us," Maria Barron, Anthony's aunt, said at a news conference after Wednesday's court proceedings. "We appreciate everything that they're doing in seeking justice for our little boy."

Brian Claypool, a family attorney, said prosecutors' decision to seek the death penalty "sends a message to the entire community in the state of California -- that if you want to abuse, torture and kill helpless children, you will pay the ultimate price."

Earlier this month, some of Anthony's family members announced a lawsuit that accuses the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports that Anthony was being abused.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Anthony's father, aunt, uncle and six half-siblings, requests damages in excess of $50 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countychild abusetorturemurderchild deathchild killeddeath penalty
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects arrested amid search for missing West Covina man
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
LASD deputy who allegedly fabricated sniper shooting ousted
Nonprofits announce $10,000 donation to workers arrested in ICE raids
Music Center Plaza reopens after $41M renovation
Window washers become superheroes at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA; suspect sought
Show More
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Worst times to drive in SoCal during Labor Day weekend
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
26 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
More TOP STORIES News