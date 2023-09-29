Mother sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for killing of 7-month-old son in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lancaster woman on Friday was sentenced to 21 years and four months in connection with the 2018 death of her 7-month-old son.

Anaiyah Alise Perry, who initially had been charged with murder, received the sentence after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

She had also pleaded guilty to four felony child-abuse counts involving the same child, identified in court only as "Royal M." by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

The boy suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2018, after sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call in the 44000 block of Moccasin Place.

The infant died the next day, according to prosecutors.

Perry was arrested on Sept. 11, 2019, by L.A. County sheriff's detectives.

Before the plea deal, she had faced the possibility of a lifetime prison sentence if convicted as charged.