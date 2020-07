EMBED >More News Videos Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help finding a suspect who viciously attacked and robbed an elderly man at a Lancaster grocery store.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Lancaster have identified two people accused of brutally beating and robbing a grandfather inside a grocery store bathroom in Lancaster.Investigators are looking for 22-year-old Damaris Wade and 33-year-old Tamika White.They say the suspects were last seen driving a 2007 Nissan Altima.Deputies believe the pair was involved in the attack on 80-year-old Roberto Lopez Flores.He was discovered inside the restroom of Superior Grocers Wednesday morning.