Detectives searching for suspect who viciously beat, robbed 80-year-old man at Lancaster store

LANCASTER, Calif. -- Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help finding a suspect who viciously attacked and robbed an elderly man at a Lancaster grocery store.The 80-year-old victim had been in the bathroom of a grocery store Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East Avenue J in Lancaster. Another man repeatedly punched him and kicked him and then stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.The victim was brought to a local hospital where he was treated for facial injuries and several broken ribs.Detectives described the suspect as a Black male, about 20-25 years old, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. Investigators at this time have not released any images of the suspect.Officials are asking anyone anyone who may have been in the area of Superior Grocers, 1010 East Avenue J around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a person matching that description to contact Lancaster detectives at (661)948-8466."If you see something, hear something or have any information, please help us bring justice for this victim," the sheriff's department said.