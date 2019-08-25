Lancaster deputy confessed to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say

The deputy claimed that he was shot in the shoulder Wednesday, which triggered a massive manhunt and evacuations of an apartment complex next to the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.
Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, had two holes in his shirt the day he claimed to be shot by a sniper. But as of Saturday, investigators said they saw no visible injuries on his shoulder.
He was heard calling in the shooting over emergency radios.
"I have taken shots from the north of the Lancaster helipad," the deputy is heard saying over the radio. "I think I'm hit in the right shoulder."
Officials said Reinosa confessed to cutting the holes in his shirt with a knife and that he was never shot.
Reinosa was expected to be relieved of his duty and will face criminal charges for filling a false report.
A motive for the fabricated story was not determined, but the investigation was still underway.
