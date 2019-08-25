Lancaster deputy confessed to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputy who was reported shot in Lancaster this week made up the incident, authorities announced during a rare Saturday night news conference.

The deputy claimed that he was shot in the shoulder Wednesday, which triggered a massive manhunt and evacuations of an apartment complex next to the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, had two holes in his shirt the day he claimed to be shot by a sniper. But as of Saturday, investigators said they saw no visible injuries on his shoulder.

He was heard calling in the shooting over emergency radios.

LANCASTER SHOOTING: Wounded deputy calls in own shooting in dramatic audio
In a dramatic audio recording, 21-year-old patrol trainee Angel Reinosa can be heard calling in his own shooting. "I've taken shots from north of the Lancaster helipad. I think I'm hurt in the right shoulder, it might have gone through."



"I have taken shots from the north of the Lancaster helipad," the deputy is heard saying over the radio. "I think I'm hit in the right shoulder."

Officials said Reinosa confessed to cutting the holes in his shirt with a knife and that he was never shot.

Reinosa was expected to be relieved of his duty and will face criminal charges for filling a false report.

A motive for the fabricated story was not determined, but the investigation was still underway.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
