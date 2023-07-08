An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was found fatally shot on an off-ramp of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, authorities say.

CHP arrests suspects in deadly freeway shooting on 4th of July in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The CHP has arrested a man and a woman who are accused of gunning down a motorcyclist on the 14 Freeway in Lancaster on the 4th of July.

This video is from a previous report.



The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway Avenue L off-ramp.

The CHP says both the motorcycle and the two suspects, who were in another vehicle, were pulled over when the shooting occurred.

Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist shot on the ground. The suspects had left the scene.

The suspects have been identified as Jesse Cupido and Isabel Cortez of Sun Valley.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Henry Gonzalez.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.