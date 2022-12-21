Man barricades himself in Lancaster mobile home following brief pursuit, CHP says

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man barricaded himself inside a mobile home in Lancaster after California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull him over for speeding, authorities said.

Officers began following the man along the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway near Via Princessa just before midnight.

CHP said he then barricaded himself inside a home at the Lido Estates Mobile Home Community on E Avenue I. Eyewitness News captured a large police presence near the area.

It's unclear if the man is alone or if he is possibly armed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.