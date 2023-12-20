Lancaster road-rage killing suspect makes 1st court appearance as bail set at $5M

Byron Burkhart appeared briefly in a Lancaster courtroom as a judge read the charges, which include one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with use of a firearm.

Byron Burkhart appeared briefly in a Lancaster courtroom as a judge read the charges, which include one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with use of a firearm.

Byron Burkhart appeared briefly in a Lancaster courtroom as a judge read the charges, which include one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with use of a firearm.

Byron Burkhart appeared briefly in a Lancaster courtroom as a judge read the charges, which include one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with use of a firearm.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of killing a 4-year-old boy in an apparent road-rage shooting in Lancaster made his first court appearance on Tuesday and was ordered held on more than $5 million bail.

Byron Burkhart appeared briefly in a Lancaster courtroom as a judge read the charges, which include one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with use of a firearm.

Burkhart is accused of firing eight times into the car of a family driving on Sierra Highway on Friday, killing 4-year-old Gor Adamyan in the backseat.

He was arrested along with a 29-year-old woman - described as his girlfriend - who was believed to be in the car with him during the shooting. The woman was later released from custody and is not facing charges at this time.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. as Gor's family was driving on Sierra Highway, the family's father at the wheel, and encountered the suspects in traffic.

"During the incident, the suspect driver cut them off and then began following them through several surface streets," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. "While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and began shooting."

He fired eight shots, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. One bullet struck the boy, who died a short time later at the hospital. The victim's vehicle camera captured the suspect's license plate, according to the DA's office.

Authorities used technology recently installed by the city of Lancaster from Flock Safety which includes license-plate readers to find the suspect's vehicle within hours after the shooting.

Burkhart has a long criminal rap sheet.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said preventing crimes like this starts with getting tougher on lesser crimes first.

"This isn't going to be the last 4 year old that's shot down," Parris said. "I mean, the reality is that people have to be held accountable when they commit the lower-end crimes."

Burkhart is expected to return to court next month for his arraignment.

A vigil was held for the boy Monday night.

"Fight against this violence and killing," said Marine Minasyan, a family friend. "Stop murdering."