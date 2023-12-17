4-year-old boy shot and killed during road rage incident in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in a road rage incident in Lancaster, authorities announced.

It happened around 7:29 p.m. in the 44600 block of Sierra Highway.

According to deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, the suspect who was driving cut off a mother and father who were traveling in the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J.

The suspect then began following them through several surface streets, investigators said.

"While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and began shooting," read a statement released by the sheriff's department.

The 4-year-old boy, who was in the backseat, was struck by gunfire in the upper torso, investigators said. The parents rushed the boy to a local hospital where the child later died.

The suspect vehicle's was located in the area shortly after the shooting, according to the sheriff's department.

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with the death.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.