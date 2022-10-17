4 people wounded when gunfire breaks out at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Lancaster apartment complex, officials say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita apartments in the 44000 block of 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Four adults were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. The shooting victims are expected to survive.

No suspects were in custody.

A description of what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

The Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate.

