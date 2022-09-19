Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Lancaster bar

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead after a shooting and a fight were reported at a bar in Lancaster.
The incident was reported at 1:52 a.m. after a fight at the Xalisco Bar and Grill spilled into the parking lot.
Investigators say several shots were fired. One man died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating. The department asked anyone with information to call (323)890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
No further details were immediately available.