Large fire breaks out at UPS facility in Lancaster; multiple trucks damaged

There is no word of any injuries, and it's unclear what caused the fire.
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are investigating a large fire that broke out Monday at a UPS facility in Lancaster.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called to what was reported as a 2-alarm fire at the building located in the 200 block of West Avenue.



Multiple vehicles were burning near the facility, according to authorities. AIR7HD footage showed crews working to put out hotspots on UPS trucks, several of which sustained heavy fire damage.



Video sent to Eyewitness News by a viewer showed a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen rising from a distance.

A UPS employee told ABC7 the UPS facility is "a total loss."

UPS has since released the following statement:

"We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene but do not have additional information to share at this time."

The incident remains under investigation.

