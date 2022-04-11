Large fire breaks out at UPS facility in Lancaster; multiple trucks damaged

**UPDATE**

The #LIC was balanced to a second alarm fire, which brought approximately 70 firefighters to the fight. The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers. Knock down reported at 10:02 AM. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 11, 2022

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are investigating a large fire that broke out Monday at a UPS facility in Lancaster.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were called to what was reported as a 2-alarm fire at the building located in the 200 block of West Avenue.Multiple vehicles were burning near the facility, according to authorities. AIR7HD footage showed crews working to put out hotspots on UPS trucks, several of which sustained heavy fire damage.Video sent to Eyewitness News by a viewer showed a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen rising from a distance.A UPS employee told ABC7 the UPS facility is "a total loss."There is no word of any injuries, and it's unclear what caused the fire.UPS has since released the following statement:The incident remains under investigation.