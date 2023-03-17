Lance Reddick, actor known for roles in 'The Wire' and 'John Wick,' dies at 60

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lance Reddick, the versatile actor known for his roles in the acclaimed TV series "The Wire" and the popular "John Wick" movie franchise, died Friday, his public relations firm said. He was 60.

Reddick "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," the firm said, without providing additional details.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Lance Reddick attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" at Regency Village Theatre on August 20, 2019, in Westwood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Donations in Reddick's memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.

Reddick's was also known for his roles in "Bosch" and "Resident Evil."

