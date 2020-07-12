Dozens show support for police outside LAPD Headquarters in Downtown LA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6289892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles City Council approved a $150 million cut to the LAPD'sa budget for the next fiscal year, a move that followed activists' mounting calls to "defund the police."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens converged on LAPD Headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, not to protest but to show their support.Organizers say the event was not sponsored by the Los Angeles Police Department.This comes following recent acts of police brutality and calls across the nation to defund police.Defunding means different things to different people, but the bottom line for advocates is to have funds shifted to community-based organizations that would be better trained to respond to certain emergencies."Today is an opportunity that... LAPD is blessed. Our men and women, they come to work each day, they do a life of service. And while we know we have challenges ahead and there's opportunities ahead for us to be an even better department, today is also about encouraging our men and women for the work that they're doing, and for the fact that they are leaders in law enforcement and that the public believes in them and backs them," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore at the event.One demonstrator, a retired LAPD detective, told ABC7 there were people in attendance from as far as Orange County, as well as residents of Los Angeles showing their support.