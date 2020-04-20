LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA

Stay-at-home orders did not stop about 50 people from gathering at a party in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a call of a large gathering near 54th Street and Normandie Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they recognized several gang members in the group.

Officers broke up the crowd and arrested one man for possessing a handgun.

Los Angeles residents are under physical distancing orders from the county and the state.
