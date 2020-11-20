LAPD's sexual assault, homeless outreach units among several to be disbanded

Los Angeles police is disbanding several units in response to the city's fiscal emergency, the department said in statement to personnel.

An LAPD badge is seen in this undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police is disbanding several units in response to the city's fiscal emergency, the department said in statement to personnel.

"A City of Los Angeles fiscal emergency has created an unexpected Department budgetary crisis and shortfall," the memo obtained by Eyewitness News stated. "As a result, the Chief of Police is making significant and difficult changes to adapt to the current financial and personnel shortages."

LAPD units focused on sexual assaults, animal cruelty and homeless outreach will be disbanded. The Safer Cities Initiative in the Mission area and the Burglary Special Section and Cargo Auto Theft Detail of the Commercial Crimes Division are also set to be cut.

Specialized detail agencies will be downsized as well. That will include the Hollywood Entertainment Detail and the Pacific Area Beach Detail in Venice Beach.

Other units set to be downsized include the Robbery Homicide Division, Commercial Crimes Division, Metropolitan Division, Traffic Group and Labor Relations unit.

The number of officers and personnel affected by the cutbacks has not been finalized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Missing South LA man found dead near Barstow
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
OCSD says it won't enforce Newsom's stay at home order
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
6 members of Riverside family battling COVID; 1 gravely ill
Show More
Teens admit to involuntary manslaughter in death of Diego Stolz
Hate crime victim receives new car from LAPD
EDD sends payments to employed workers who try to return it
Blood drive helps 2 OC firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
More TOP STORIES News